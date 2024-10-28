Voters in Liechtenstein withdraw state funding from the country’s public radio broadcaster

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in Liechtenstein have voted to withdraw state funding from the tiny country’s public radio broadcaster, a decision that leaves the station’s future in doubt. In a referendum on Sunday, 55.4% of participants voted to scrap legislation that grants state funding to Radio Liechtenstein at the end of 2025. The measure was initiated by a small opposition party. It argued that Radio Liechtenstein should be privatized. The government argued before the vote that it’s questionable whether Radio Liechtenstein could be privatized successfully. The station was slated to get public funding to the tune of 3.95 million Swiss francs (nearly $4.6 million) over the next four years.

