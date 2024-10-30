Texas AG sues El Paso doctor for ‘prescribing gender transition drugs to children’

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) --- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued an El Paso doctor for allegedly providing gender transition medication to children in Texas, including some of the children were as young as 12 years old.

Texas Senate Bill 14 prohibits medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care to minors. The law went into effect Sept. 2023.

The AG's office accuses Dr. Hector M. Granados of providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children transitioning their biological sex.

According to Dr. Granados' website, he works at Pediatric Endocrinologist Associates located in East and Central El Paso. "Pediatric Endocrinologist diagnose, treat, and manage hormonal disorders at all stages of childhood- from infancy through adolescence."

In the filing, the AG's office said Dr. Granados prescribed the drugs in August 2024 and the patients filled the prescriptions as recently as October 12, 2024.

The office of the attorney general also said, "further, he engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts to intentionally conceal the unlawful conduct by falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records."

“Texas is cracking down on doctors illegally prescribing dangerous ‘gender transition’ drugs to children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “State law forbids prescribing these interventions to minors because they have irreversible and damaging effects. Any physician found doing so will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

In the lawsuit, Paxton claims the state is entitled to monetary relief equaling $1,000,000 in civil penalties, reasonable attorney’s fees, litigation expenses, restitution, and costs.