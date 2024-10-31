Boeing workers will vote on a new contract offer to end 7-week-old strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Striking workers at Boeing will vote on a new contract offer next week. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Thursday that its members will vote Monday on the latest proposal. The union says Boeing is now offering general wage increases of 38% over four years, up from 35% in an offer that was rejected last week. The 7-week-old strike has shut down production of most Boeing airline planes. The union originally demanded 40% in raises over three years and restoration of traditional pensions, but the company is unwilling to bend on pensions.

