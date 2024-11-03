‘Venom 3’ tops box office again, while Tom Hanks film struggles

“Venom: The Last Dance” is enjoying another weekend at the top of the box office charts. Sunday’s studio estimates show the Sony and Marvel collaboration starring Tom Hardy added $26.1 million in ticket sales. Globally, it passed $300 million. It was a relatively quiet weekend for North American movie theaters leading up to the presidential election. Charts were dominated by major studio holdovers, like “The Wild Robot” and “Smile 2.” But audiences roundly rejected the Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis reunion “Here,” which debuted with only $5 million.

