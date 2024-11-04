Bynum scores 20 off the bench, UTEP beats Sul Ross State 102-55

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ahamad Bynum’s 20 points off of the bench led UTEP to a 102-55 victory over Sul Ross State on Monday night in a season opener.

Bynum went 7 of 9 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Miners. Otis Frazier III and Trey Horton each finished with 17 points.

Cam Clardy led the way for the Lobos with 19 points.

UTEP took the lead with 19:48 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bynum led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 49-26 at the break. UTEP pulled away with a 19-2 run in the second half. Horton led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.