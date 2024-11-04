Skip to Content
Johnson puts up 17 in SFA’s 85-51 victory against Dallas

Published 10:43 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chris Johnson scored 17 points as SFA beat Dallas 85-51 on Monday.

Johnson added six rebounds for the ‘Jacks (1-0). Myles Jenkins scored 14 points while going 7 of 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Thierno Sylla went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Marquise McPipe, who finished with 12 points. Aaron Pizana added six points for Dallas. Luke Carson had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

