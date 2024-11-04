Search for 4 missing boaters in California suspended after crews find 1 child dead and 1 alive

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a massive search for four boaters who went missing in Northern California after their boat capsized over the weekend. Search crews found an 11-year-old boy alive and recovered the body of a teenager. Officials said Monday that crews began searching by land, sea and air Saturday evening after the Coast Guard received a report that a 21-foot boat carrying three adults and three children had failed to return to shore. Search crews on Sunday found the 11-year-old boy alive north of Bodega Bay. They later found the body of a teenager in the water.

