76ers’ Joel Embiid is suspended by NBA for three games for shoving newspaper columnist

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended by the NBA for three games without pay for shoving a member of the media. Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. He has yet to play this season with that the 76ers call left knee management. Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.