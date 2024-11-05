76ers’ Joel Embiid is suspended by NBA for three games for shoving newspaper columnist
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended by the NBA for three games without pay for shoving a member of the media. Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. He has yet to play this season with that the 76ers call left knee management. Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night.