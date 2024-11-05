‘Fat Leonard,’ Navy contractor behind one of the military’s biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former military defense contractor Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for masterminding a decade-long bribery scheme that swept up dozens of U.S. Navy officers. Federal prosecutors say a judge on Tuesday also ordered Francis to pay $20 million in restitution to the Navy and a $150,000 fine. Prosecutors say the sentence results from Leonard’s first guilty plea in 2015 concerning bribery and fraud, his extensive cooperation with the government, and another guilty plea Tuesday for failing to appear for his original sentencing hearing. Shortly before he was due to be sentenced in 2022, Leonard cut off a GPS monitor and fled the country. He was arrested in Venezuela.