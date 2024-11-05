Las Cruces Public Schools hosting first Town Hall budget meeting
Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is hosting their first public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m in the boardroom. This will be the first public meeting of a series of town hall-style meetings. It will be led by the LCPS Finance Division and it is to demonstrate the Budget the budget process to the pulic. Chief Financial Officer Chenyu “Alex” Liu will present an overview of the upcoming fiscal year budget. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person, or view it online using this link.