Germany’s leader expected to lead country with minority government after coalition collapse

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leader is expected to lead the country with a minority government after the collapse of the coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz dramatically fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats in a late-night move after a marathon of crisis meetings. The three remaining ministers of the Free Democrats have also resigned. That has effectively led to the government coalition’s collapse. Lindner will receive his certificate of dismissal from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday afternoon. A successor will likely be named right after.

