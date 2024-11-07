Republican David McCormick flips pivotal Pennsylvania Senate seat, ousts Bob Casey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican David McCormick has won Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat, beating three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. The battleground state contest pads Republicans’ majority in the Senate, which they wrested from Democratic control this week. The 59-year-old McCormick was CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund and served in former President George W. Bush’s administration. Casey is the son of a former two-term governor and Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democrat in the Senate. McCormick attacked Casey as a do-nothing career politician. The Republican also benefited from tens of millions in campaign cash from billionaires and other Wall Street allies. It was McCormick’s second time running. He lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary.

