49ers star Nick Bosa gets fined by the NFL for his MAGA hat, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the matter says San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been fined by the NFL for wearing a hat with a pro-Donald Trump message during a postgame television interview. Bosa was fined $11,255 for violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing a hat that contained a personal message, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn’t announced by the NFL. Bosa said earlier this week that he was aware that wearing a white hat that read “Make America Great Again” while crashing a television interview could be subject to a fine. He said it would be “well worth it.”

