Finister’s 15 lead Sam Houston over Tarleton State 91-62

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dorian Finister had 15 points and 11 rebounds to power Sam Houston to a 91-62 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Lamar Wilkerson also scored 15 on 5-for-10 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Bearkats (1-1). Kian Scroggins shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Bubu Benjamin led the way for the Texans (0-2) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Chris Mpaka added 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Matt Krass had 10 points and three steals.

Sam Houston took the lead with 9:54 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Scroggins led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-34 at the break.

