Lamar scores 17, SFA beats LeTourneau 87-68

Published 9:02 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keith Lamar’s 17 points helped SFA defeat LeTourneau 87-68 on Tuesday night.

Lamar shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the ‘Jacks (2-1). Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Kyle Hayman went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Alex Bossinakis finished with 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Caedmon Liebengood added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for LeTourneau. Walker Blaine also had 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

