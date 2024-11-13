Planned Parenthood opens new facility in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has now opened it's doors to a new facility located in Central El Paso.

The 4800 square-foot health center is the only Planned Parenthood clinic in West Texas, and will replace the existing health center on Missouri Avenue. It is now located at 1061 Chelsea St.

Some features include expanded patient services spaces, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy, community outreach, advocacy, and education offices and a community meeting room.

"In El Paso specifically, we're headed towards surpassing 20,000 plus appointments since 2018," said Xochitl Rodriguez, Community affairs officer, Paso Del Norte region of Planned Parenthood.

The Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ El Paso Health Center offers a range of services including contraception, STI testing and treatment, breast and cervical cancer screenings, vaccines and gender-affirming care.

"We're so pleased, to know that the bigger facility isn't just about, like, increased patient numbers, and those things matter to us. I would say we didn't need the bigger facility to see that happen," said Rodriguez. "I think the real robust piece of growth that we're going to see now is, is folks knowing that we're not only a space for health services, we're a space to gather and to build community."