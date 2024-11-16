Madden’s 23 lead Abilene Christian past Texas State 72-60

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden’s 23 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Texas State 72-60 on Saturday night.

Madden shot 7 for 11 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (3-1). Quion Williams scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Bradyn Hubbard shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Josh O’Garro led the Bobcats (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Kaden Gumbs added 16 points for Texas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.