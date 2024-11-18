Biden seeks nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters. He says in a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday that he’s met firsthand with those harmed by the storms and has heard what they need from the federal government. Biden says “additional resources are critical to continue to support these communities.” The largest share of the money, about $40 billion, would go to the main disaster relief fund at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. An additional $24 billion would help farmers and $12 billion would go toward community development block grants.

