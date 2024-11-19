California governor will not make clemency decision for Menendez brothers until new DA reviews case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t make a clemency decision on the murder convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez until newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman reviews the case. Prosecutors submitted a recommendation in October for the brothers’ resentencing on the murder conviction in the 1989 killings of their parents in their Beverly Hills home. The current district attorney lost reelection, so the governor said Monday he would defer to Hochman’s review and analysis of the case before making any decisions. Hochman told The Associated Press last week that he could not comment on the resentencing recommendation.

