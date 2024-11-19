Sun City Welding Academy student receives $5,000 scholarship from FirstLight Federal Credit Union

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Jaime Herrera of El Paso is the recipient of the first Sun City Welding Academy Scholarship, valued at $5,000 dollars. The award ceremony took place November 19th at 1:00 PM at the FirstLight Federal Credit Union Engagement Center on 1555 Lee Trevino Dr El Paso, TX 79936.

"At FirstLight, we are proud to partner with Sun City Welding Academy to support students like Jaime and contribute to strengthening our community by providing resources for career development in key industries like welding," said Dania Angeles, Community Engagement Manager.

Sun City Welding Academy states Herrera, a U.S. Army veteran, was awarded the scholarship based on his commitment to learning the craft and also due to his potential to make a significant impact in the welding industry. FirstLight Federal Credit Union and Sun City Welding Academy say this scholarship is part of a broader effort to provide the community with the opportunity to receive high-quality training in the welding field.