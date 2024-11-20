Santos’ 23 help Dayton knock off New Mexico State 74-53

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos’ 23 points helped Dayton defeat New Mexico State 74-53 on Wednesday night.

Santos added eight rebounds for the Flyers (5-0). Amael L’Etang scored 11 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Zed Key had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Peter Filipovity finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (3-1). Robert Carpenter added 14 points and nine rebounds for New Mexico State. Christian Cook had nine points.

Dayton took the lead with 50 seconds remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. L’Etang led the Flyers in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them up 29-28 at the break. Santos scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Dayton went on to secure a victory, outscoring New Mexico State by 20 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.