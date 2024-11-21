Dent scores 22, New Mexico takes down Grambling 80-58

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 22 points as New Mexico beat Grambling 80-58 on Thursday.

Dent had eight assists for the Lobos (4-1). Tru Washington scored 15 points and added five steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (1-3) were led in scoring by P.J. Eason, who finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Grambling also got eight points from PJ Edwards. Antwan Barnett finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

New Mexico took the lead with 7:39 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 30-26 at halftime. New Mexico pulled away with a 19-2 run in the second half to lead by 21.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.