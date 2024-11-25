Rigsby’s 17 help Troy down UTSA 86-72

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby scored 17 points as Troy beat UTSA 86-72 on Monday night.

Rigsby added three steals for the Trojans (4-2). Tayton Conerway added 15 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds and five steals. Jerrell Bellamy shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Amir “Primo” Spears led the Roadrunners (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Damari Monsanto added 19 points for UTSA. Raekwon Horton finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Troy took the lead with 10:13 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with Rigsby racking up eight points. Troy pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 15 points. They outscored UTSA by one point in the final half, as Conerway led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.