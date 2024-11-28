Skip to Content
2024 El Paso Sun Bowl Thanksgiving parade to honor military heroes  

The 2019 edition of the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso.
The 2019 edition of the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – The annual Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Parade is back this morning, with the theme “Celebrate, Honor & Remember All the Heroes Who Have Served.”

This year’s event will pay tribute to our military veterans.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and follows its traditional route along Montana Avenue, starting at Ochoa Street and ending at Copia Street. The event features colorful floats, marching bands, and many of El Paso's local organizations.

Wayne Thornton, a longtime advocate for El Paso’s youth and parks, will serve as this year’s grand marshal.  

Many El Pasoans camp out to save their front-row seat. Tune into Good Morning El Paso for a live look at the early morning parade festivities.

