One Tech Tip: Home for the holidays? Show relatives you care with some tech support

NEW YORK (AP) — As the holiday season kicks off, the journey home could also mean that those who are more tech-savvy will be called on to provide a backlog of tech support to parents, grandparents and other family. Tips on how to manage your tech encounters this holiday season include making sure operating systems are updated automatically for the best protection against malware and viruses. Make sure devices have enough storage too by freeing up space through cloud backups and clearing data out of browser caches. Introduce family members to password managers so they don’t have to keep remembering passwords. Educate your loved ones about online scams.

