Broadnax scores 18, Rice defeats Arkansas State 75-67 at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Trae Broadnax scored 18 points as Rice beat Arkansas State 75-67 in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament on Saturday night.

Broadnax also added six rebounds and six assists for the Owls (6-2). Kellen Amos scored 17 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line and added five rebounds. Caden Powell shot 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Red Wolves (5-2) were led in scoring by Terrance Ford Jr., who finished with 13 points. Derrian Ford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas State. Rashaud Marshall had 10 points.

Rice entered halftime up 34-33. Broadnax paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Amos scored 11 second-half points and Rice secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Rice squares off against Iona and Arkansas State plays Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.