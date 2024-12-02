El Paso County receives new funding to expand Paso del Norte Trail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- $10.1 million in new funding will support a 2-mile trail segment of the Paso del Norte trail in the Mission Valley.

The new project will complete a 7.3-mile stretch of the trail from Fabens to Tornillo.

El Paso County recently received the funding from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to a news release from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation Monday morning.

Officials are working to design two phases of the project - one in Fabens and one in Tornillo.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by December 2026, and the segment connecting the two trails is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Nearly 20 miles of the Paso del Norte trail have already been completed, and 28 more miles are in the design or construction phase with funding in place.

The City of El Paso completed the second segment of the Playa Drain Trail, which rums from Knights to Yarbrough, in 2023.