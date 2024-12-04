Hunter Madden scores 24 and Abilene Christian takes down New Mexico State 78-70

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden scored 24 points as Abilene Christian beat New Mexico State 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Madden shot 6 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (6-3). Quion Williams scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Robert Carpenter finished with 13 points for the Aggies (3-5). Zawdie Jackson added 12 points for New Mexico State. Nate Tshimanga had 10 points.

Williams scored seven points in the first half and Abilene Christian went into the break trailing 30-27. Madden scored 21 points in the second half to help lead Abilene Christian to the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.