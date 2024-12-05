Earthquake strikes off California; tsunami warning issued

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake has been felt widely across Northern California, and authorities have issued a tsunami warning. The quake struck at 10:44 a.m. on Thursday in the Pacific Ocean about 5.5 miles west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County. It was followed by smaller aftershocks. It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.