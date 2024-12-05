The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--The Salvation Army has enter one of their busiest times of year, the Christmas season. There are over 300 families are registered for the Angel Tree program and looking for Christmas assistance with clothes and toys. The Salvation Army also wants to help every family by providing turkeys.

To help reach this goal they are calling on the community. People can help by donating fresh or frozen turkeys; they can be dropped off at the Family Center at 4300 E Paisano Drive.

The Salvation Army is also look for volunteers to ring the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign or making a financial gift to help local families with food and shelter.

For more information or to get involved, visit salvationarmyelpaso.org