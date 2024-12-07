An explosion has caused several injuries and damaged apartments in the Dutch capital

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion has rocked a neighborhood in the Dutch capital, The Hague, destroying several apartments and injuring multiple people. The cause of the disaster is unclear. Emergency authorities said four people have been rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital. They could not say how many people may still be under the rubble. A line of ambulances could be seen waiting nearby in anticipation of more victims. Residents of the northeastern neighborhood of Mariahoeve in The Hague heard a huge bang and screams before dawn. Dutch authorities have deployed a specialized urban search and rescue team to find victims.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.