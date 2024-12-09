Idaho’s strict abortion ban faces scrutiny in federal appeals court hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments over whether Idaho should be prohibited from enforcing a strict abortion ban during medical emergencies when a pregnant patient’s life or health is at risk. Idaho’s law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless the procedure is necessary to prevent the death of the patient. President Biden’s administration sued Idaho two years ago, contending the abortion ban violates a federal rule that requires hospitals to provide stabilizing emergency care. The administration says stabilizing care might include abortions if a pregnant patient is facing serious infections, organ loss or other major medical issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.