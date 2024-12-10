A three-alarm brushfire burns in Malibu, prompting mandatory evacuations

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a three-alarm brushfire early Tuesday in Malibu, California, near Pepperdine University, prompting evacuations. L.A. County Fire Department officials estimated that at least 100 acres had been burned and structures were threatened, according to KTLA-TV. The National Weather Service Los Angeles office on X that north to northeast winds were forecasted to increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. The LA County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents living east of Malibu Canyon Road and South of Piuma Road. It was not immediately known how the fire was started.

