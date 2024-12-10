For now, ‘Dreamers’ will be shut out of the health care marketplace in 19 states

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that immigrants known as “Dreamers” in 19 states aren’t entitled to health care coverage in under the Affordable Care Act. The decision Monday from Judge Daniel Traynor in North Dakota limits an effort by the Biden administration to help young adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Traynor’s decision temporarily blocks a rule allowing “Dreamers” to get health care under the ACA. The decision applies to immigrants under 30 who were brought to the U.S. as minors and live in states that sued to stop them from getting health insurance in the public marketplace.

