Russian authorities arrest dual Russian German citizen on sabotage accusations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top domestic security agency says it has arrested a dual Russian German citizen accused of planning to blow up railway tracks on orders from Ukrainian intelligence. The Federal Security Service said Tuesday that the man was arrested in Nizhny Novgorod and an improvised explosive device was seized from him. It didn’t identify the suspect. German officials didn’t have any immediate comment. The arrest follows the detention of another German national, Nikolai Gayduk, who was accused of planning to sabotage energy facilities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.