US defense chief observes drills with Japan, Australia, says he’s confident about greater capability

CAMP ASAKA, Japan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed confidence about enhanced military capabilities among the United States, Australia and Japan as he observed joint exercises showcasing their closer cooperation as tension in the region grow. Austin is in Japan to reaffirm the importance of their alliance and Washington’s commitment to regional security as threats increase from China and North Korea. During talks with Japanese officials, Austin praised the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance at a time of rapid global political change, including unrest in South Korea and Syria.

