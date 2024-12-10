When fire threatened a California university, the school says it knew what to do

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — In coastal Southern California, a university has extensive plans for students to shelter in place in case of a wildfire. That’s what happened as a blaze erupted Monday night and rushed across the hillsides in the picturesque community of Malibu. Some 3,000 students at Pepperdine University remained on campus and congregated in two buildings set up for them and other campus community members to shelter in place. Pepperdine officials say the campus was designed with wildfire safety in mind and has been following this protocol for years in line with guidance from local fire authorities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.