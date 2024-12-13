Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Kansas City children’s hospital

Taylor Swift has made a surprise stop at a Kansas City children’s hospital, shocking parents and patients alike as she laughed with them, posed for photos and exchanged gifts. The visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Thursday came one day before her 35th birthday and fresh off her Eras Tour. Cassie Thomas says she was stunned when Swift walked into her son’s room. Thomas said, “We literally had absolutely no idea this was happening.” Her 13-year-old son, Beckett Thomas, is a cancer patient and a fan of Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

