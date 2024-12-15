Hayman scores 23 in Incarnate Word’s 93-69 win over NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman scored 23 points as Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake 93-69 on Sunday night.

Hayman also had five rebounds for the Cardinals (6-5). Davion Bailey shot 6 for 11 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Harrison Reede had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Daniel Smith led the way for the Saints with 13 points. Our Lady of the Lake, a member of the NAIA, also got 11 points from Arthur Celestin. Tommie Law had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.