Hayman scores 23 in Incarnate Word’s 93-69 win over NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake

Published 4:58 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman scored 23 points as Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake 93-69 on Sunday night.

Hayman also had five rebounds for the Cardinals (6-5). Davion Bailey shot 6 for 11 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Harrison Reede had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Daniel Smith led the way for the Saints with 13 points. Our Lady of the Lake, a member of the NAIA, also got 11 points from Arthur Celestin. Tommie Law had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

