A Kenyan man gets 50 years in prison for the murder of a gay rights activist
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The housemate of an LGBTQ+ activist in Kenya has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was discovered in a metal box almost two years ago. The High Court sitting in Eldoret found Jacktone Odhiambo guilty in the January 2023 killing that drew global attention to attitudes toward gay rights in largely conservative Kenya. President William Ruto has called gay rights a nonissue, and sex between men is illegal. Chiloba had been widely known in Kenya’s LGBTQ+ community for his activism against discrimination.