Opportunity Center receives $100,000 grant for farmworkers

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless has received a $100,000 dollar grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

The money is part of a $300,000 discretionary fund award under the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Program.

The money will go towards enhancing employment and education-related skills for Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers. The Opportunity Center will use the award to help eligible individuals in job search skills, interview skills, resume writing, referrals and enrollment in educational and employment programs, and some tuition assistance.

“Helping Texans transition out of poverty and toward self-sufficiency is a critical component of TDHCA’s mission,” said TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson. “Through our CSBG funds, Opportunity Center is able to continue meeting the unique needs of low-income migrant farmworkers, helping individuals successfully obtain a job or assistance in completing vocational training.”