Otis Frazier III scores 18 to guide UTEP to 67-62 victory over Tarleton State

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 18 points to guide UTEP to a 67-62 victory over Tarleton State on Monday night.

Frazier shot 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Miners (7-3). Corey Camper Jr. scored 11 points and added three steals. Devon Barnes also scored 11.

Bubu Benjamin led the way for the Texans (3-9) with 18 points and three steals. Jordan Mizell added 14 points. Keitenn Bristow pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

Camper scored nine points in the first half for UTEP, who led 32-23 at the break. Frazier had 12 points after halftime to help the Miners fend off the Texans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.