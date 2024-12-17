Tom Cruise gets a top U.S Navy honor for boosting the military with his screen roles

LONDON (AP) — The world’s most famous fictional Top Gun is now a decorated naval hero. Tom Cruise was awarded the U.S. Navy’s top civilian honor on Tuesday for “outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps” with “Top Gun” and other films. Cruise was given the Distinguished Public Service Award by U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in a ceremony near London. The 62-year-old actor said he was proud to receive the “extraordinary acknowledgement.” The 1986 movie “Top Gun” made Cruise a star and drove a spike in military enlistment.

