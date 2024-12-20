Skip to Content
U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Holds Chihuahuita Christmas Party

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in collaboration with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation, will host its 30th annual Christmas party, bringing gifts and the spirit of Christmas to the children of the Chihuahuita Neighborhood.

The event will take place at 417 Charles Road on December 20th at 1 p.m. Border Patrol Agents and Support Staff generously donate the gifts. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso Sector will attend the event. Santa Claus will arrive on horseback to meet the children and hand out gifts.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

