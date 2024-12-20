University of California campuses resolve discrimination complaints stemming from Gaza protests

The U.S. Department of Education said Friday it has reached an agreement with the University of California system resolving complaints from Jewish and Muslim students of discrimination and harassment during protests last spring over the war in Gaza. The department’s Office for Civil Rights said it investigated a total of nine complaints against University of California schools in Los Angeles (UCLA), Santa Barbara, San Diego, Davis and Santa Cruz. The complaints alleged the schools failed to respond effectively to antisemitic and anti-Arab harassment. Under the agreement, the schools must step up reporting of complaints to the OCR office.

