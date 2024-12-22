Former Israeli spies describe attack using exploding electronic devices against Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two recently retired senior Israeli intelligence agents are sharing details about a deadly clandestine operation that targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria with exploding pagers and walkie-talkies. The agents have told their story in a segment on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The attacked happened in September and at the time were widely believed to have been carried out by Israel. More than two dozen people were killed, including two children, and thousands were injured. One of the agents says the operation was like something from the “Truman Show,” with everything controlled behind the scenes by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

