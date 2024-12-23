New Year’s Eve ball drop coming to El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- For the first time in El Paso, there will be a midnight ball drop on New Year's Eve.

The event is being organized by Lotus Social Club in a partnership with Winterfest. The event will go on from 6PM to midnight on New Year's Eve.

There are multiple sections for the event. There will be a general admission section, which takes place at San Jacinto Plaza. Everyone is able to join free of charge.

There will also be a ticketed area for a beer garden for those 21+. Tickets for that area start at $50 and can go up to $100 for the VIP section.

Gus Chavez, one of the partners for Lotus Social House, said, "We want to have something for families to do together while having the opportunity to enjoy an adult beverage in a safe, controlled atmosphere."

Tickets for the event are available here or on www.epwinterfest.com.