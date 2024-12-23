Trump wants mass deportations. For the agents removing immigrants, it’s a painstaking process

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has promised to undertake mass deportations. That job would largely fall to the approximately 6,000 federal enforcement and removal officers nationwide. Heading their New York office is Ken Genalo. He says there’s a popular misconception that officers sweep into a community, pick up lots of people who are in the United States illegally and send them to their home countries. He says his officers do targeted enforcement, going after a specific person who’s been investigated. And officers are generally focusing on those who’ve been arrested or convicted of crimes. Immigration advocates worry that in the new Trump administration, more immigrants will be caught up in Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

