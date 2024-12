El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber to Light the Star on the Mountain will shine in festive red and green to celebrate the holiday season. The special lighting aims to brings holiday cheer to the Borderland. It will happen December 25th, 2024 at 5:40 P.M. in celebration of Christmas. El Paso Chamber states that red and green lighting symbolizes the warmth, togetherness, and joy of the season.

