El Paso Fire Department looking for multiple hikers on Franklin Mountains

Published 1:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department is responding to multiple calls of hikers in need of assistance on the Franklin Mountains.

At around 12:25 p.m., the department posted on X that their Combined Search and Rescue Team was responding to reports of a hiker who fell near the Aztec Cave Trail.

Later, at around 1:00 p.m., the department posted their COMSAR teams are also responding to a separate report of a hiker in need near Smugglers Pass.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more information

Carter Diggs

